Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) Is 58.92% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE)’s traded shares stood at 2.06 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $61.64, to imply an increase of 2.60% or $1.56 in intraday trading. The CPE share’s 52-week high remains $66.48, putting it -7.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 58.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $25.32. The company has a valuation of $3.70B, with an average of 1.77 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.02 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Callon Petroleum Company (CPE), translating to a mean rating of 2.80. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CPE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.88.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) trade information

After registering a 2.60% upside in the last session, Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 63.25 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, jumping 2.60% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.77%, and 13.33% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 30.46%. Short interest in Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE) saw shorts transact 7.61 million shares and set a 4.45 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $79.89, implying an increase of 22.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $62.00 and $132.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CPE has been trading -114.15% off suggested target high and -0.58% from its likely low.

Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Callon Petroleum Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) shares are 14.53% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 71.46% against 39.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 188.00% this quarter before jumping 115.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 64.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $534.7 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $532.83 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $295.97 million and $359.88 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 80.70% before jumping 48.10% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 23.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 111.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.00% annually.

CPE Dividends

Callon Petroleum Company has its next earnings report out between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Callon Petroleum Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Callon Petroleum Company (NYSE:CPE)’s Major holders

Callon Petroleum Company insiders hold 2.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.64% of the shares at 90.50% float percentage. In total, 88.64% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kimmeridge Energy Management Company, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 6.19 million shares (or 11.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $303.71 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 6.07 million shares, or about 10.87% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $297.89 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Callon Petroleum Company (CPE) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2.65 million shares. This is just over 4.75% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $137.1 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.21 million, or 3.96% of the shares, all valued at about 112.3 million.