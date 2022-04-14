Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2022, The Stock Is Down -44.77% Year-To-Date

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG)’s traded shares stood at 1.23 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.90, to imply an increase of 3.26% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The BHG share’s 52-week high remains $17.93, putting it -843.68% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.95% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.73. The company has a valuation of $1.24B, with an average of 2.04 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.24 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give BHG a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.45.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) trade information

After registering a 3.26% upside in the last session, Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.9300 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, jumping 3.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.15%, and -8.65% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.77%. Short interest in Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG) saw shorts transact 12.15 million shares and set a 2.41 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.30, implying an increase of 42.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BHG has been trading -163.16% off suggested target high and -5.26% from its likely low.

Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bright Health Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) shares are -75.16% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 55.30% against 7.50%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $1.08 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.53 billion.

BHG Dividends

Bright Health Group Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Bright Health Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE:BHG)’s Major holders

Bright Health Group Inc. insiders hold 4.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.82% of the shares at 69.15% float percentage. In total, 65.82% institutions holds shares in the company, led by NEA Management Company, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 218.21 million shares (or 34.73% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.78 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Deer IX & Co. Ltd. with 64.65 million shares, or about 10.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $527.52 million.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 4.72 million shares. This is just over 0.75% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $38.55 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.92 million, or 0.62% of the shares, all valued at about 31.97 million.