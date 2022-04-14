Boom Or Bust: Where Is Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN) Stock Headed Next?

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)’s traded shares stood at 15.44 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.50. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $27.52, to imply an increase of 0.62% or $0.17 in intraday trading. The NLSN share’s 52-week high remains $28.42, putting it -3.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.02. The company has a valuation of $9.90B, with average of 10.40 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NLSN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.36.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) trade information

After registering a 0.62% upside in the last session, Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.79 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, jumping 0.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.07%, and 17.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 34.18%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26.28, implying a decrease of -4.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17.00 and $33.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NLSN has been trading -19.91% off suggested target high and 38.23% from its likely low.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nielsen Holdings plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) shares are 42.44% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 3.87% against 10.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -32.10% this quarter before falling -6.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -44.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $897.02 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $899.34 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.67 billion and $843.9 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -46.40% before jumping 6.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 1.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 187.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.30% annually.

NLSN Dividends

Nielsen Holdings plc has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nielsen Holdings plc has a forward dividend ratio of 0.24, with the share yield ticking at 0.87% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)’s Major holders

Nielsen Holdings plc insiders hold 0.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 108.12% of the shares at 108.70% float percentage. In total, 108.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 45.24 million shares (or 12.61% of shares), all amounting to roughly $868.25 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Windacre Partnership LLC with 35.21 million shares, or about 9.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $675.59 million.

We also have Fidelity Balanced Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nielsen Holdings plc (NLSN) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity Balanced Fund holds roughly 12.51 million shares. This is just over 3.48% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $253.27 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 10.18 million, or 2.84% of the shares, all valued at about 195.35 million.