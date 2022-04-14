Boom Or Bust: Where Is Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: CPAR) Stock Headed Next?

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR)’s traded shares stood at 1.5 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $9.81, to imply an increase of 0.20% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The CPAR share’s 52-week high remains $10.00, putting it -1.94% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.00. The company has a valuation of $439.38M, with average of 81.37K shares over the past 3 months.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR) trade information

After registering a 0.20% upside in the latest session, Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (CPAR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.81 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, jumping 0.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.10%, and 0.77% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 0.51%.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (CPAR) estimates and forecasts

CPAR Dividends

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR)’s Major holders

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 59.94% of the shares at 59.94% float percentage. In total, 59.94% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Finepoint Capital, LP. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.68 million shares (or 4.90% of shares), all amounting to roughly $16.4 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Fir Tree Capital Management LLP with 1.62 million shares, or about 4.73% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $15.82 million.

We also have Merger Fund, The and WCM Alternatives Event Driven Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (CPAR) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Merger Fund, The holds roughly 0.44 million shares. This is just over 1.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.3 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 35709.0, or 0.10% of the shares, all valued at about 0.35 million.