Boom Or Bust: What Is Next For Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) Stock?

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)’s traded shares stood at 1.3 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.95. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $225.04, to imply an increase of 3.10% or $6.77 in intraday trading. The CAT share’s 52-week high remains $246.69, putting it -9.62% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.16% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $179.67. The company has a valuation of $116.36B, with average of 3.86 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), translating to a mean rating of 2.50. Of 28 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give CAT a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 11 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $2.28.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) trade information

After registering a 3.10% upside in the latest session, Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 225.20 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, jumping 3.10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.95%, and 0.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.58%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $240.87, implying an increase of 6.57% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $164.00 and $347.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CAT has been trading -54.19% off suggested target high and 27.12% from its likely low.

Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Caterpillar Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) shares are 15.52% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 14.43% against 24.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 7.50% this quarter before jumping 0.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $13.2 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $13.26 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $11.23 billion and $11.09 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 17.50% before jumping 19.60% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 153.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 121.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 21.06% annually.

CAT Dividends

Caterpillar Inc. has its next earnings report out between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Caterpillar Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 4.44, with the share yield ticking at 2.03% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)’s Major holders

Caterpillar Inc. insiders hold 0.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.34% of the shares at 68.48% float percentage. In total, 68.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 47.56 million shares (or 8.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.83 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 40.83 million shares, or about 7.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $8.44 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 15.47 million shares. This is just over 2.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.97 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.5 million, or 2.13% of the shares, all valued at about 2.21 billion.