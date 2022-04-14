Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ: IIVI) Stock?

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)’s traded shares stood at 0.6 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.45. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $61.93, to imply a decrease of -3.90% or -$2.51 in intraday trading. The IIVI share’s 52-week high remains $83.45, putting it -34.75% down since that peak but still an impressive 12.24% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $54.35. The company has a valuation of $6.97B, with average of 1.32 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for II-VI Incorporated (IIVI), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give IIVI a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.87.

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) trade information

After registering a -3.90% downside in the latest session, II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 66.53 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, dropping -3.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.14%, and -0.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -5.69%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $83.75, implying an increase of 26.05% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $65.00 and $118.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, IIVI has been trading -90.54% off suggested target high and -4.96% from its likely low.

II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing II-VI Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) shares are 15.42% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -3.49% against 16.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -19.40% this quarter before falling -4.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 18 analysts is $817.41 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 18 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $830.62 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.80% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 386.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.26% annually.

IIVI Dividends

II-VI Incorporated has its next earnings report out between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. II-VI Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)’s Major holders

II-VI Incorporated insiders hold 1.54% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 102.71% of the shares at 104.32% float percentage. In total, 102.71% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wellington Management Group, LLP. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 13.37 million shares (or 12.60% of shares), all amounting to roughly $793.91 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 11.06 million shares, or about 10.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $656.72 million.

We also have Hartford Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the II-VI Incorporated (IIVI) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Hartford Mid Cap Fund holds roughly 4.32 million shares. This is just over 4.07% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $261.48 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.98 million, or 2.81% of the shares, all valued at about 176.91 million.