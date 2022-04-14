Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For Citigroup Inc. (NYSE: C) Stock?

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)’s traded shares stood at 21.13 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.67. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $50.15, to imply a decrease of -0.38% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The C share’s 52-week high remains $80.29, putting it -60.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $49.04. The company has a valuation of $97.27B, with average of 28.26 million shares over the past 3 months.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) trade information

After registering a -0.38% downside in the last session, Citigroup Inc. (C) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 52.25 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, dropping -0.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.75%, and -9.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.96%.

Citigroup Inc. (C) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Citigroup Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Citigroup Inc. (C) shares are -28.62% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -32.05% against -10.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -17.80% this quarter before falling -40.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -4.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $16.98 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $18.36 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $16.5 billion and $19.33 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 2.90% before dropping -5.00% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 16.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 114.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -1.83% annually.

C Dividends

Citigroup Inc. has its next earnings report out on April 14. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Citigroup Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.04, with the share yield ticking at 4.07% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)’s Major holders

Citigroup Inc. insiders hold 0.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.55% of the shares at 77.71% float percentage. In total, 77.55% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 164.99 million shares (or 8.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.96 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 160.16 million shares, or about 7.90% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $9.67 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Citigroup Inc. (C) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 57.27 million shares. This is just over 2.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.02 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 42.56 million, or 2.10% of the shares, all valued at about 2.99 billion.