ATRenew Inc. (NYSE: RERE) Surged -66.31% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE)’s traded shares stood at 0.66 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.71, to imply a decrease of -14.53% or -$0.46 in intraday trading. The RERE share’s 52-week high remains $18.49, putting it -582.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 16.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.25. The company has a valuation of $628.36M, with average of 557.83K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for ATRenew Inc. (RERE), translating to a mean rating of 1.40. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RERE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.04.

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE) trade information

After registering a -14.53% downside in the latest session, ATRenew Inc. (RERE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.49 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, dropping -14.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.51%, and 33.76% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -46.63%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $57.44, implying an increase of 95.28% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $37.94 and $76.95 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RERE has been trading -2739.48% off suggested target high and -1300.0% from its likely low.

ATRenew Inc. (RERE) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 64.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $337.98 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $426 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $258.4 million and $248.34 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 30.80% before jumping 71.50% in the following quarter.

RERE Dividends

ATRenew Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ATRenew Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE)’s Major holders

ATRenew Inc. insiders hold 4.63% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 22.87% of the shares at 23.97% float percentage. In total, 22.87% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tiger Global Management, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 16.63 million shares (or 12.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $98.81 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Yiheng Capital Management, L.P. with 4.19 million shares, or about 3.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $24.91 million.

We also have Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund and Blackrock Large Cap Ser Fds-Blackrock Event Driven Equity Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ATRenew Inc. (RERE) shares. Going by data provided on Feb 27, 2022, Fidelity Emerging Asia Fund holds roughly 0.18 million shares. This is just over 0.13% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.79 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.14 million, or 0.11% of the shares, all valued at about 0.99 million.