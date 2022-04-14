At $2.83 Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX: TKAT) Is Worth A Gamble

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT)’s traded shares stood at 1.44 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.83, to imply an increase of 0.35% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The TKAT share’s 52-week high remains $41.33, putting it -1360.42% down since that peak but still an impressive 44.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.56. The company has a valuation of $34.53M, with an average of 13.15 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.44 million shares over the past 3 months.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) trade information

After registering a 0.35% upside in the last session, Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.43 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, jumping 0.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -16.02%, and 57.22% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -30.12%. Short interest in Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT) saw shorts transact 0.4 million shares and set a 0.8 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $1.00, implying a decrease of -183.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.00 and $1.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TKAT has been trading 64.66% off suggested target high and 64.66% from its likely low.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -34.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $304k. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2019, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.66 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.38 million and $3.97 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -87.20% before jumping 42.40% in the following quarter.

TKAT Dividends

Takung Art Co. Ltd. has its next earnings report out on June 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Takung Art Co. Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Takung Art Co. Ltd. (AMEX:TKAT)’s Major holders

Takung Art Co. Ltd. insiders hold 37.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.54% of the shares at 10.45% float percentage. In total, 6.54% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sabby Management, LLC. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 0.61 million shares (or 4.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.61 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 0.12 million shares, or about 0.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $0.94 million.

We also have iShares Morningstar Small Cap Growth ETF and iShares Morningstar Small Cap Value ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Takung Art Co. Ltd. (TKAT) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, iShares Morningstar Small Cap Growth ETF holds roughly 1507.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $9087.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 863.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 6541.0.