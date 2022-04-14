At $119.48 Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) Is Worth A Gamble

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)’s traded shares stood at 4.41 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.73. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $119.48, to imply an increase of 0.92% or $1.09 in intraday trading. The ABT share’s 52-week high remains $142.60, putting it -19.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 11.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $105.36. The company has a valuation of $210.91B, with average of 6.11 million shares over the past 3 months.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) trade information

After registering a 0.92% upside in the last session, Abbott Laboratories (ABT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 124.36 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, jumping 0.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.38%, and 1.70% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.11%.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Abbott Laboratories (ABT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Abbott Laboratories share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Abbott Laboratories (ABT) shares are 2.12% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -7.68% against 15.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 11.40% this quarter before falling -6.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -5.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $11.02 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $9.84 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $10.69 billion and $9.69 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 3.10% before jumping 1.50% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 40.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 57.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.12% annually.

ABT Dividends

Abbott Laboratories has its next earnings report out on April 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Abbott Laboratories has a forward dividend ratio of 1.88, with the share yield ticking at 1.57% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)’s Major holders

Abbott Laboratories insiders hold 0.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.31% of the shares at 75.87% float percentage. In total, 75.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 149.15 million shares (or 8.46% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.99 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 137.16 million shares, or about 7.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $19.3 billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Abbott Laboratories (ABT) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 50.25 million shares. This is just over 2.85% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $7.07 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 37.45 million, or 2.12% of the shares, all valued at about 5.27 billion.