Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE: ATI) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2022, The Stock Is Up 78.47% Year-To-Date

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)’s traded shares stood at 0.67 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.37. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $29.40, to imply an increase of 3.39% or $0.97 in intraday trading. The ATI share’s 52-week high remains $28.64, putting it 2.59% up since that peak but still an impressive 52.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.85. The company has a valuation of $3.58B, with average of 2.46 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ATI a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.2.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) trade information

After registering a 3.39% upside in the latest session, Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 29.59 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, jumping 3.39% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.52%, and 7.81% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 78.47%.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Allegheny Technologies Incorporated share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) shares are 69.02% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 684.62% against 50.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 433.30% this quarter before jumping 291.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $748.61 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Jun 2022, a total of 7 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $768 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 45.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 97.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -4.50% annually.

ATI Dividends

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has its next earnings report out on May 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)’s Major holders

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated insiders hold 0.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 108.81% of the shares at 109.54% float percentage. In total, 108.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 20.86 million shares (or 16.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $332.36 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.82 million shares, or about 10.84% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $220.08 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Growth Fund Of America Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 8.95 million shares. This is just over 7.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $163.7 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.1 million, or 4.00% of the shares, all valued at about 72.61 million.