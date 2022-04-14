Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: ALAC): What It’s Worth And What To Do About It

Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC)’s traded shares stood at 0.62 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.01. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.00, to imply a decrease of -0.17% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The ALAC share’s 52-week high remains $12.11, putting it -0.92% down since that peak but still an impressive 8.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.93. The company has a valuation of $53.85M, with average of 8.27K shares over the past 3 months.

Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC) trade information

After registering a -0.17% downside in the latest session, Alberton Acquisition Corporation (ALAC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.11 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, dropping -0.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.01%, and 0.38% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 2.83%.

Alberton Acquisition Corporation (ALAC) estimates and forecasts

ALAC Dividends

Alberton Acquisition Corporation has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Alberton Acquisition Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Alberton Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:ALAC)’s Major holders

Alberton Acquisition Corporation insiders hold 74.56% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 26.23% of the shares at 103.08% float percentage. In total, 26.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Mizuho Securities USA LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.24 million shares (or 5.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.81 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is K2 Principal Fund, L.P. with 71956.0 shares, or about 1.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.84 million.

Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2022, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 2725.0 shares. This is just over 0.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $32155.0