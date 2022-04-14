Airgain Inc. (NASDAQ: AIRG) Is Worth A Gamble At $8.07

Airgain Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)’s traded shares stood at 0.9 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.13. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $8.07, to imply an increase of 15.29% or $1.07 in intraday trading. The AIRG share’s 52-week high remains $24.48, putting it -203.35% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.79. The company has a valuation of $71.47M, with average of 56.35K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Airgain Inc. (AIRG), translating to a mean rating of 2.30. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give AIRG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.22.

Airgain Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG) trade information

After registering a 15.29% upside in the latest session, Airgain Inc. (AIRG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.20 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, jumping 15.29% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.11%, and -8.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -34.15%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.00, implying an increase of 46.2% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $10.00 and $18.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AIRG has been trading -123.05% off suggested target high and -23.92% from its likely low.

Airgain Inc. (AIRG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Airgain Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Airgain Inc. (AIRG) shares are -41.37% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 60.00% against 6.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -1,200.00% this quarter before falling -566.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 32.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $13.99 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $16.19 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $12.83 million and $17 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9.00% before dropping -4.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -32.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -198.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 35.00% annually.

AIRG Dividends

Airgain Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 16 and February 21. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Airgain Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Airgain Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRG)’s Major holders

Airgain Inc. insiders hold 6.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.35% of the shares at 69.92% float percentage. In total, 65.35% institutions holds shares in the company, led by EGAN FRANCIS X. As of Sep 10, 2017, the company held over 50000.0 shares.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is SIMS JAMES K with 0.22 million shares.

We also have North Run Capital LP and Blair (William) & Company, L.L.C. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Airgain Inc. (AIRG) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, North Run Capital LP holds roughly 0.71 million shares. This is just over 7.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $8.95 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.53 million, or 5.21% of the shares, all valued at about 6.63 million.