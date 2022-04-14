After This Week’s -4.64% Loss In Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON), We Just Learned Something New

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s traded shares stood at 1.04 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.46. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.49, to imply an increase of 2.95% or $0.1 in intraday trading. The CRON share’s 52-week high remains $9.42, putting it -169.91% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.95. The company has a valuation of $1.68B, with average of 2.37 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Cronos Group Inc. (CRON), translating to a mean rating of 3.90. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CRON a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.1.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) trade information

After registering a 2.95% upside in the last session, Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.75 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, jumping 2.95% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.64%, and 12.58% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -10.97%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.47, implying an increase of 21.92% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2.90 and $8.68 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CRON has been trading -148.71% off suggested target high and 16.91% from its likely low.

Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cronos Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) shares are -35.85% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 71.96% against 11.90%.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $18.12 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $22.57 million.

CRON Dividends

Cronos Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 24 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cronos Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON)’s Major holders

Cronos Group Inc. insiders hold 46.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.34% of the shares at 32.63% float percentage. In total, 17.34% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ETF Managers Group, LLC. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 11.17 million shares (or 2.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $43.8 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Chescapmanager LLC with 8.33 million shares, or about 2.22% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $32.64 million.

We also have ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cronos Group Inc. (CRON) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF holds roughly 11.17 million shares. This is just over 2.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $43.8 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.47 million, or 0.66% of the shares, all valued at about 12.8 million.