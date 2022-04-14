After Sinking 7.69% During Past Week, Is ICL Group Ltd (NYSE: ICL) Still A Buy?

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)’s traded shares stood at 0.61 million during the last session. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $12.88, to imply an increase of 2.22% or $0.28 in intraday trading. The ICL share’s 52-week high remains $12.76, putting it 0.93% up since that peak but still an impressive 52.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $6.16. The company has a valuation of $16.22B, with average of 996.16K shares over the past 3 months.

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) trade information

After registering a 2.22% upside in the latest session, ICL Group Ltd (ICL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.94 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, jumping 2.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.69%, and 18.42% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 30.30%.

ICL Group Ltd (ICL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ICL Group Ltd share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ICL Group Ltd (ICL) shares are 55.36% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 109.38% against 18.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 160.00% this quarter before jumping 116.70% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.82 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.81 billion.

ICL Dividends

ICL Group Ltd has its next earnings report out in May. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ICL Group Ltd has a forward dividend ratio of 0.22, with the share yield ticking at 1.75% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)’s Major holders

ICL Group Ltd insiders hold 45.79% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 16.93% of the shares at 31.23% float percentage. In total, 16.93% institutions holds shares in the company.