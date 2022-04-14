After Sinking 6.16% During Past Week, Is WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) Still A Buy?

WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK)’s traded shares stood at 3.12 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $49.48, to imply an increase of 3.34% or $1.6 in intraday trading. The WRK share’s 52-week high remains $62.03, putting it -25.36% down since that peak but still an impressive 17.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $40.78. The company has a valuation of $12.78B, with an average of 2.03 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.59 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for WestRock Company (WRK), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give WRK a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 5 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.64.

WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) trade information

After registering a 3.34% upside in the last session, WestRock Company (WRK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 49.53 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, jumping 3.34% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.16%, and 7.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.54%. Short interest in WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) saw shorts transact 2.89 million shares and set a 1.3 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $57.62, implying an increase of 14.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $42.00 and $74.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, WRK has been trading -49.56% off suggested target high and 15.12% from its likely low.

WestRock Company (WRK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing WestRock Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. WestRock Company (WRK) shares are -0.76% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 40.41% against 7.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 4.90% this quarter before jumping 90.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 9.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $4.95 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $5.03 billion.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 39.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 217.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 22.00% annually.

WRK Dividends

WestRock Company has its next earnings report out between January 26 and January 31. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. WestRock Company has a forward dividend ratio of 1.00, with the share yield ticking at 2.02% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.43%.

WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK)’s Major holders

WestRock Company insiders hold 1.23% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 88.45% of the shares at 89.56% float percentage. In total, 88.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 30.37 million shares (or 11.54% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.35 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 21.14 million shares, or about 8.03% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $937.99 million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) U.S. Value Equity Trust as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the WestRock Company (WRK) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Value Fund holds roughly 13.09 million shares. This is just over 4.97% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $652.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 9.59 million, or 3.65% of the shares, all valued at about 478.12 million.