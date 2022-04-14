After Plunging -0.98% During Past Week, Is Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ: CTSH) Still A Buy?

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)’s traded shares stood at 3.25 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $86.06, to imply a decrease of -0.03% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The CTSH share’s 52-week high remains $93.47, putting it -8.61% down since that peak but still an impressive 23.09% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $66.19. The company has a valuation of $44.56B, with average of 3.11 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 27 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give CTSH a Sell rating. 3 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.03.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) trade information

After registering a -0.03% downside in the last session, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 89.32 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, dropping -0.03% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.98%, and -2.39% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.00%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $95.41, implying an increase of 9.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $78.00 and $112.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CTSH has been trading -30.14% off suggested target high and 9.37% from its likely low.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) shares are 13.79% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 10.92% against 13.90%. Revenue is forecast to grow 53.70% this quarter before jumping 9.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 15 analysts is $4.78 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 13 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.83 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $4.18 billion and $4.4 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 14.20% before jumping 9.70% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 57.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 11.49% annually.

CTSH Dividends

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has its next earnings report out between February 01 and February 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.08, with the share yield ticking at 1.25% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)’s Major holders

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation insiders hold 0.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.60% of the shares at 94.71% float percentage. In total, 94.60% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 46.3 million shares (or 8.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.11 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 41.62 million shares, or about 7.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.69 billion.

We also have Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (CTSH) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds roughly 19.16 million shares. This is just over 3.65% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.42 billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 14.85 million, or 2.83% of the shares, all valued at about 1.1 billion.