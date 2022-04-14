After Falling -4.24% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT)?

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)’s traded shares stood at 0.83 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.73. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $1.67, to imply an increase of 6.01% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The GALT share’s 52-week high remains $5.70, putting it -241.32% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.18% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.50. The company has a valuation of $93.82M, with an average of 0.13 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 99.07K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GALT a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.19.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) trade information

After registering a 6.01% upside in the latest session, Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.7002 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, jumping 6.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.24%, and -9.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.67%. Short interest in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) saw shorts transact 2.15 million shares and set a 12.91 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.00, implying an increase of 88.07% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $14.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GALT has been trading -738.32% off suggested target high and -738.32% from its likely low.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Galectin Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT) shares are -55.24% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 19.23% against 12.00%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -46.20% this quarter before falling -81.80% for the next one.

GALT Dividends

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 29 and April 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)’s Major holders

Galectin Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 27.94% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 11.97% of the shares at 16.61% float percentage. In total, 11.97% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 1.95 million shares (or 3.29% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.58 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Advisor Group, Inc. with 1.27 million shares, or about 2.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $4.94 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.19 million shares. This is just over 2.00% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.61 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.67 million, or 1.13% of the shares, all valued at about 2.61 million.