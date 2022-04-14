After Falling -1.47% During The Past Week, Should You Still Buy Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ: APPS)?

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s traded shares stood at 1.44 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.24. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $39.48, to imply an increase of 1.88% or $0.73 in intraday trading. The APPS share’s 52-week high remains $93.98, putting it -138.04% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $30.60. The company has a valuation of $3.97B, with average of 3.69 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give APPS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.43.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) trade information

After registering a 1.88% upside in the last session, Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 41.71 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, jumping 1.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.47%, and 21.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -35.27%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $96.60, implying an increase of 59.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $70.00 and $117.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, APPS has been trading -196.35% off suggested target high and -77.3% from its likely low.

Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Digital Turbine Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) shares are -52.83% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 125.68% against 5.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 104.80% this quarter before jumping 56.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 285.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $353.27 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $332.31 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 28.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a 258.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 50.00% annually.

APPS Dividends

Digital Turbine Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 01 and February 07. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Digital Turbine Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Digital Turbine Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)’s Major holders

Digital Turbine Inc. insiders hold 3.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.23% of the shares at 77.71% float percentage. In total, 75.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 9.71 million shares (or 10.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $667.42 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 8.86 million shares, or about 9.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $608.95 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Digital Turbine Inc. (APPS) shares. Going by data provided on Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 2.45 million shares. This is just over 2.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $168.17 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.36 million, or 2.44% of the shares, all valued at about 203.18 million.