Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Has Recovered 19.11% So Far, But Another -452.03% Loss Is Possible.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN)’s traded shares stood at 1.56 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.46, to imply an increase of 4.68% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The ADN share’s 52-week high remains $13.58, putting it -452.03% down since that peak but still an impressive 19.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.99. The company has a valuation of $141.01M, with average of 3.94 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN), translating to a mean rating of 1.50. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ADN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.15.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) trade information

After registering a 4.68% upside in the last session, Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.55 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, jumping 4.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -32.23%, and -13.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -64.91%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.60, implying an increase of 90.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11.20 and $40.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ADN has been trading -1526.02% off suggested target high and -355.28% from its likely low.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) shares are -72.30% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 26.67% against 16.30%.

ADN Dividends

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between March 24 and March 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN)’s Major holders

Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. insiders hold 47.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 34.02% of the shares at 65.00% float percentage. In total, 34.02% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bnp Paribas Asset Management Holding S.a. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 3.24 million shares (or 6.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $28.17 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Invesco Ltd. with 2.96 million shares, or about 5.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $25.71 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Advent Technologies Holdings Inc. (ADN) shares. Going by data provided on Nov 29, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 2.9 million shares. This is just over 5.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $22.25 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.93 million, or 1.81% of the shares, all valued at about 8.09 million.