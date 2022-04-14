A Look At SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ: SSRM): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)’s traded shares stood at 0.53 million during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.97. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $23.95, to imply a decrease of -1.24% or -$0.3 in intraday trading. The SSRM share’s 52-week high remains $24.33, putting it -1.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.75% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $14.19. The company has a valuation of $4.94B, with average of 2.01 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give SSRM a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.29.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) trade information

After registering a -1.24% downside in the latest session, SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 24.33 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, dropping -1.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.11%, and 14.23% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 37.01%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26.06, implying an increase of 8.1% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $22.79 and $30.32 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SSRM has been trading -26.6% off suggested target high and 4.84% from its likely low.

SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SSR Mining Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) shares are 54.46% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -28.09% against 16.60%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -10.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $309 million.

SSRM Dividends

SSR Mining Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SSR Mining Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.20, with the share yield ticking at 0.82% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM)’s Major holders

SSR Mining Inc. insiders hold 0.41% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.24% of the shares at 63.50% float percentage. In total, 63.24% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 20.77 million shares (or 9.78% of shares), all amounting to roughly $367.68 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 9.91 million shares, or about 4.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were worth $175.36 million.

We also have VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2021, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 9.46 million shares. This is just over 4.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $167.4 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.65 million, or 4.07% of the shares, all valued at about 142.47 million.