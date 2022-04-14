A Look At Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR): How Much Is It Worth And How Should It Be Assessed?

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s traded shares stood at 4.42 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.25. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.17, to imply an increase of 8.06% or $0.46 in intraday trading. The NKTR share’s 52-week high remains $20.66, putting it -234.85% down since that peak but still an impressive 37.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.88. The company has a valuation of $1.20B, with average of 3.11 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NKTR a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.82.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) trade information

After registering a 8.06% upside in the last session, Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 6.23 this Wednesday, 04/13/22, jumping 8.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.49%, and 37.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -54.33%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.91, implying an increase of 37.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.00 and $29.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NKTR has been trading -370.02% off suggested target high and 51.38% from its likely low.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nektar Therapeutics share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) shares are -63.85% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 6.64% against 11.90%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -26.20% this quarter before falling -19.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -33.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $25.2 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2022, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $25.87 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $23.46 million and $26.9 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 7.40% before dropping -3.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -21.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2022 is set for a -14.80% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -7.30% annually.

NKTR Dividends

Nektar Therapeutics has its next earnings report out between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nektar Therapeutics has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR)’s Major holders

Nektar Therapeutics insiders hold 1.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.12% of the shares at 93.15% float percentage. In total, 92.12% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held over 35.67 million shares (or 19.33% of shares), all amounting to roughly $640.65 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 18.84 million shares, or about 10.21% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were worth $338.44 million.

We also have Invesco Global Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Health Care Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) shares. Going by data provided on Oct 30, 2021, Invesco Global Opportunities Fund holds roughly 34.75 million shares. This is just over 18.83% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $526.81 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 11.38 million, or 6.17% of the shares, all valued at about 172.58 million.