Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ZNTE): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the latest trading session, 3.04 million Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $10.28 changing hands around $0.0 or 0.05% at last look, the market valuation stands at $295.45M. ZNTE’s current price is a discount, trading about 0.0% off its 52-week high of $10.28. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.99, which suggests the last value was 2.82% up since then. When we look at Zanite Acquisition Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 93.29K.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) trade information

Instantly ZNTE is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.10%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 10.29 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 added 0.05% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.98%, with the 5-day performance at 0.10% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE) is 0.39% up.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. (ZNTE) estimates and forecasts

The 2022 estimates are for Zanite Acquisition Corp. earnings to increase by 185.50%.

ZNTE Dividends

Zanite Acquisition Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on March 31.

Zanite Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ZNTE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Zanite Acquisition Corp. shares while 92.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.71%. There are 92.71% institutions holding the Zanite Acquisition Corp. stock share, with Karpus Management Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.15% of the shares, roughly 2.34 million ZNTE shares worth $23.61 million.

SECURITY BENEFIT LIFE INSURANCE CO holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.40% or 1.93 million shares worth $19.52 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were First Tr Exchange Traded Fd-First Trust Merger Arbitrage Fd and CrossingBridge Ultra-Short Duration Fund. With 0.13 million shares estimated at $1.34 million under it, the former controlled 0.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, CrossingBridge Ultra-Short Duration Fund held about 0.40% of the shares, roughly 92647.0 shares worth around $0.94 million.

