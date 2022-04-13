Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ: YJ) Is Expected To Soar To Higher Prices In The Months To Come.

In the latest trading session, 0.86 million Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.05 changing hands around $0.02 or 1.94% at last look, the market valuation stands at $219.86M. YJ’s current price is a discount, trading about -105.71% off its 52-week high of $2.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.50, which suggests the last value was 52.38% up since then. When we look at Yunji Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 347.57K.

Analysts gave the Yunji Inc. (YJ) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Sell, calculated at a mean rating of 4.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended YJ as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Yunji Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) trade information

Instantly YJ is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0900 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 added 1.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 64.77%, with the 5-day performance at -5.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ) is -1.90% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.17 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.09, meaning bulls need an upside of 95.25% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, YJ’s forecast low is $22.09 with $22.09 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2003.81% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2003.81% for it to hit the projected low.

Yunji Inc. (YJ) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 22.10% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 27.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Yunji Inc. earnings to increase by 189.60%.

YJ Dividends

Yunji Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 21 and March 25.

Yunji Inc. (NASDAQ:YJ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.66% of Yunji Inc. shares while 2.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 3.39%. There are 2.62% institutions holding the Yunji Inc. stock share, with TB Alternative Assets Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 1.26% of the shares, roughly 1.49 million YJ shares worth $0.93 million.

Highlander Partners, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.79% or 0.94 million shares worth $0.59 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

With 6100.0 shares estimated at $5490.0 under it, the former controlled 0.01% of total outstanding shares.