YEXT Stock Forecast 2022: Yext Inc. (NYSE: YEXT) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.48 million Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.47. With the company’s per share price at $6.19 changed hands at -$0.02 or -0.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $838.06M. YEXT’s last price was a discount, traded about -150.08% off its 52-week high of $15.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.26, which suggests the last value was 31.18% up since then. When we look at Yext Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.32 million.

Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) trade information

Instantly YEXT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.57%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 6.70 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 subtracted -0.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -37.60%, with the 5-day performance at -8.57% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) is 6.54% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.82 days.

Yext Inc. (YEXT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Yext Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -44.83% over the past 6 months, a 0.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 20.30%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $101.29 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Yext Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022 will be $103.77 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $92.19 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 9.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 12.10%. The 2022 estimates are for Yext Inc. earnings to increase by 7.80%.

YEXT Dividends

Yext Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 01 and March 07.

Yext Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.88% of Yext Inc. shares while 73.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 81.48%. There are 73.43% institutions holding the Yext Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 14.79% of the shares, roughly 19.18 million YEXT shares worth $230.7 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.66% or 11.23 million shares worth $135.09 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology. With 6.06 million shares estimated at $60.07 million under it, the former controlled 4.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Technology held about 4.15% of the shares, roughly 5.38 million shares worth around $51.99 million.