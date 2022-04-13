W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE: WTI) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 3.41 million W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.56. With the company’s per share price at $4.19 changed hands at $0.02 or 0.48% during last session, the market valuation stood at $592.17M. WTI’s last price was a discount, traded about -59.43% off its 52-week high of $6.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.64, which suggests the last value was 36.99% up since then. When we look at W&T Offshore Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 4.49 million.

Analysts gave the W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended WTI as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. W&T Offshore Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.12.

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) trade information

Instantly WTI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.99%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 4.49 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 added 0.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 29.72%, with the 5-day performance at -4.99% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI) is -8.11% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.85, meaning bulls need an upside of 46.62% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WTI’s forecast low is $6.50 with $9.20 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -119.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -55.13% for it to hit the projected low.

W&T Offshore Inc. (WTI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the W&T Offshore Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -6.89% over the past 6 months, a 473.91% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 39.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for W&T Offshore Inc. will rise 340.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 81.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 52.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $147.95 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that W&T Offshore Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $154.58 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $94.75 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 56.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 35.50%. The 2022 estimates are for W&T Offshore Inc. earnings to decrease by -210.50%.

WTI Dividends

W&T Offshore Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 01 and March 07.

W&T Offshore Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.92% of W&T Offshore Inc. shares while 38.53% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.20%. There are 38.53% institutions holding the W&T Offshore Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 7.55% of the shares, roughly 10.74 million WTI shares worth $34.7 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.05% or 5.76 million shares worth $18.61 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.68 million shares estimated at $8.67 million under it, the former controlled 1.88% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.51% of the shares, roughly 2.15 million shares worth around $6.94 million.