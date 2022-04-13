Will Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT) In 2022 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 4.14 million Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.15. With the company’s per share price at $12.37 changed hands at -$0.59 or -4.55% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.63B. VRT’s last price was a discount, traded about -132.82% off its 52-week high of $28.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.59, which suggests the last value was 22.47% up since then. When we look at Vertiv Holdings Co’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 5.16 million.

Analysts gave the Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.10. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended VRT as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Vertiv Holdings Co’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.16.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) trade information

Instantly VRT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.69%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 13.91 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 subtracted -4.55% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -50.46%, with the 5-day performance at -10.69% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) is 11.14% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.32, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.2% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, VRT’s forecast low is $11.50 with $26.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -110.19% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 7.03% for it to hit the projected low.

Vertiv Holdings Co (VRT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vertiv Holdings Co share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -43.02% over the past 6 months, a -14.47% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vertiv Holdings Co will fall -176.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -67.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 13.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.14 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Vertiv Holdings Co’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $1.36 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.1 billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 142.60%. The 2022 estimates are for Vertiv Holdings Co earnings to increase by 131.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 22.10% per year.

VRT Dividends

Vertiv Holdings Co is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 12 and April 16. The 0.08% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.01. It is important to note, however, that the 0.08% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.22% of Vertiv Holdings Co shares while 90.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 93.39%. There are 90.39% institutions holding the Vertiv Holdings Co stock share, with Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 10.09% of the shares, roughly 37.96 million VRT shares worth $947.74 million.

Platinum Equity Advisors, LLC/DE holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.09% or 37.96 million shares worth $947.74 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

