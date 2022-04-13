Will Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTD) In 2022 Be Worth Your Money?

In the latest trading session, 33.63 million Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.94. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.37 changing hands around $0.42 or 43.62% at last look, the market valuation stands at $19.55M. CRTD’s current price is a discount, trading about -615.33% off its 52-week high of $9.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.95, which suggests the last value was 30.66% up since then. When we look at Creatd Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 539.38K.

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) trade information

Instantly CRTD is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -8.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 1.6400 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 added 43.62% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -54.36%, with the 5-day performance at -8.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD) is -14.06% down.

Creatd Inc. (CRTD) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 167.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $172k. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $320k. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -46.30%.

CRTD Dividends

Creatd Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 16 and May 20.

Creatd Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.49% of Creatd Inc. shares while 5.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.24%. There are 5.46% institutions holding the Creatd Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 3.76% of the shares, roughly 0.69 million CRTD shares worth $1.44 million.

Susquehanna International Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.89% or 0.16 million shares worth $0.34 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.55 million shares estimated at $1.16 million under it, the former controlled 3.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.69% of the shares, roughly 0.13 million shares worth around $0.26 million.