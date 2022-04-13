Why To Invest In Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Stock?

In the latest trading session, 1.19 million Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.68. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.30 changing hands around $0.19 or 1.22% at last look, the market valuation stands at $12.99B. GFI’s current price is a discount, trading about -12.42% off its 52-week high of $17.20. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.75, which suggests the last value was 49.35% up since then. When we look at Gold Fields Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 9.70 million.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) trade information

Instantly GFI is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.86%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 15.75 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 added 1.22% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 37.49%, with the 5-day performance at 2.86% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) is -3.39% down.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Gold Fields Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 66.78% over the past 6 months, a 17.14% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 35.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Gold Fields Limited earnings to increase by 8.70%.

GFI Dividends

Gold Fields Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May. The 2.12% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.32. It is important to note, however, that the 2.12% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Gold Fields Limited shares while 30.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.57%. There are 30.57% institutions holding the Gold Fields Limited stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 5.00% of the shares, roughly 44.55 million GFI shares worth $489.59 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.61% or 23.22 million shares worth $255.2 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund. With 39.64 million shares estimated at $435.64 million under it, the former controlled 4.45% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco Gold & Special Minerals Fund held about 1.07% of the shares, roughly 9.55 million shares worth around $88.59 million.