Why Should You Invest In Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA)?

In the last trading session, 4.27 million Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.31. With the company’s per share price at $83.26 changed hands at $0.73 or 0.88% during last session, the market valuation stood at $15.71B. AA’s last price was a discount, traded about -17.81% off its 52-week high of $98.09. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.83, which suggests the last value was 62.97% up since then. When we look at Alcoa Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 8.08 million.

Analysts gave the Alcoa Corporation (AA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended AA as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Alcoa Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.77.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) trade information

Instantly AA was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -5.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 89.81 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 added 0.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 39.74%, with the 5-day performance at -5.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA) is 13.28% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $87.92, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.3% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AA’s forecast low is $55.00 with $115.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -38.12% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 33.94% for it to hit the projected low.

Alcoa Corporation (AA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Alcoa Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 74.26% over the past 6 months, a 91.65% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -9.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Alcoa Corporation will rise 580.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 111.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 31.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.3 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Alcoa Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $3.2 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.39 billion and $2.65 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 38.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 20.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 24.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Alcoa Corporation earnings to increase by 347.00%.

AA Dividends

Alcoa Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 13 and April 18. The 0.48% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.40. It is important to note, however, that the 0.48% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE:AA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.04% of Alcoa Corporation shares while 84.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 85.19%. There are 84.31% institutions holding the Alcoa Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.77% of the shares, roughly 18.12 million AA shares worth $1.08 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.54% or 17.69 million shares worth $1.05 billion as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 5.18 million shares estimated at $308.65 million under it, the former controlled 2.79% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.70% of the shares, roughly 5.01 million shares worth around $245.42 million.