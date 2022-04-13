When Will Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) Be A Good Investment?

In the latest trading session, 2.98 million Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.43. With the company’s most recent per share price at $39.77 changing hands around $0.24 or 0.61% at last look, the market valuation stands at $33.65B. HAL’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.49% off its 52-week high of $40.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.82, which suggests the last value was 55.19% up since then. When we look at Halliburton Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 13.99 million.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) trade information

Instantly HAL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 5.33%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 40.76 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 added 0.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 72.85%, with the 5-day performance at 5.33% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) is 8.72% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.04 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.46 days.

Halliburton Company (HAL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Halliburton Company share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 61.41% over the past 6 months, a 69.44% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 34.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Halliburton Company will rise 88.90%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 78.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 19 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.08 billion. 16 analysts are of the opinion that Halliburton Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $4.13 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.24 billion and $3.36 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 25.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.50%. The 2022 estimates are for Halliburton Company earnings to increase by 148.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 62.70% per year.

HAL Dividends

Halliburton Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 19 and April 25. The 0.46% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.18. It is important to note, however, that the 0.46% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 2.40 per year.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.29% of Halliburton Company shares while 78.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.70%. There are 78.47% institutions holding the Halliburton Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 11.30% of the shares, roughly 100.65 million HAL shares worth $2.18 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.12% or 63.41 million shares worth $1.37 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were American Balanced Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. With 27.75 million shares estimated at $600.03 million under it, the former controlled 3.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held about 2.81% of the shares, roughly 25.01 million shares worth around $540.8 million.