What Is The Performance Outlook For Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) In The Coming Months?

In the last trading session, 1.15 million Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $11.39 changed hands at -$0.21 or -1.81% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.84B. ENVX’s last price was a discount, traded about -246.62% off its 52-week high of $39.48. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.52, which suggests the last value was -1.14% down since then. When we look at Enovix Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.16 million.

Analysts gave the Enovix Corporation (ENVX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended ENVX as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Enovix Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) trade information

Instantly ENVX was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -17.16%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 13.65 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 subtracted -1.81% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -58.25%, with the 5-day performance at -17.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) is -10.10% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.91 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.40, meaning bulls need an upside of 71.81% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ENVX’s forecast low is $29.00 with $65.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -470.68% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -154.61% for it to hit the projected low.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Enovix Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -46.27% over the past 6 months, a 37.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $600k. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Enovix Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $750k.

ENVX Dividends

Enovix Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 07 and March 11.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 20.06% of Enovix Corporation shares while 62.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.03%. There are 62.38% institutions holding the Enovix Corporation stock share, with Eclipse Ventures, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 12.11% of the shares, roughly 17.58 million ENVX shares worth $479.67 million.

Park West Asset Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.59% or 12.47 million shares worth $340.25 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 1.44 million shares estimated at $50.34 million under it, the former controlled 0.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.89% of the shares, roughly 1.29 million shares worth around $35.17 million.