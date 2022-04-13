Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ: WFRD) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1.85 million Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $36.92 changed hands at $2.59 or 7.54% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.56B. WFRD’s last price was a premium, traded about 0.14% off its 52-week high of $36.87. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.00, which suggests the last value was 72.91% up since then. When we look at Weatherford International plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 405.84K.

Analysts gave the Weatherford International plc (WFRD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended WFRD as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Weatherford International plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.67.

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) trade information

Instantly WFRD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.85%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 37.20 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 added 7.54% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 33.19%, with the 5-day performance at 9.85% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD) is 10.41% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.06 days.

Weatherford International plc (WFRD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Weatherford International plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 56.57% over the past 6 months, a 67.87% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 35.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Weatherford International plc will rise 67.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 68.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -1.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $961.5 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Weatherford International plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $968.5 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $842 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -10.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Weatherford International plc earnings to increase by 76.60%.

WFRD Dividends

Weatherford International plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 15 and February 21.

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.21% of Weatherford International plc shares while 90.40% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 97.43%. There are 90.40% institutions holding the Weatherford International plc stock share, with Franklin Resources, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 1.08% of the shares, roughly 10.81 million WFRD shares worth $299.69 million.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.61% or 6.11 million shares worth $169.34 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 10.0 million shares estimated at $277.2 million under it, the former controlled 1.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 0.45% of the shares, roughly 4.56 million shares worth around $131.04 million.