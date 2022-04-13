Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the last trading session, 13.53 million Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.60. With the company’s per share price at $7.73 changed hands at -$0.37 or -4.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.43B. VIPS’s last price was a discount, traded about -339.46% off its 52-week high of $33.97. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.75, which suggests the last value was 25.61% up since then. When we look at Vipshop Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.68 million.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) trade information

Instantly VIPS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -16.97%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.18 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 subtracted -4.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.98%, with the 5-day performance at -16.97% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) is 27.98% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 18.37 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.88 days.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Vipshop Holdings Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -31.23% over the past 6 months, a -7.35% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Vipshop Holdings Limited will fall -38.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 2.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.85 billion. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Vipshop Holdings Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $4.93 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.52 billion and $4.39 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 15.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Vipshop Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -21.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 6.76% per year.

VIPS Dividends

Vipshop Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 23 and February 28.

Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.74% of Vipshop Holdings Limited shares while 61.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.34%. There are 61.28% institutions holding the Vipshop Holdings Limited stock share, with Harris Associates L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 4.76% of the shares, roughly 28.53 million VIPS shares worth $317.78 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.28% or 25.69 million shares worth $286.17 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Oakmark International Fund and KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF. With 20.62 million shares estimated at $229.71 million under it, the former controlled 3.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF held about 1.49% of the shares, roughly 8.91 million shares worth around $99.23 million.