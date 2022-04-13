Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE: EVTL) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts. – Marketing Sentinel
Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE: EVTL) Is Rated A Buy By Analysts.

In the last trading session, 18.43 million Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $9.82 changed hands at $2.32 or 30.93% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.05B. EVTL’s last price was a discount, traded about -87.78% off its 52-week high of $18.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.29, which suggests the last value was 35.95% up since then. When we look at Vertical Aerospace Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 282.85K.

Analysts gave the Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended EVTL as a Hold, 0 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) trade information

Instantly EVTL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 36.96%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 11.95 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 added 30.93% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 45.91%, with the 5-day performance at 36.96% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) is 42.11% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.63, meaning bulls need a downside of -74.42% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, EVTL’s forecast low is $5.13 with $6.13 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a 37.58% surge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 47.76% for it to hit the projected low.

EVTL Dividends

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 77.37% of Vertical Aerospace Ltd. shares while 9.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.12%. There are 9.31% institutions holding the Vertical Aerospace Ltd. stock share, with Omni Partners US LLC the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 0.33% of the shares, roughly 0.7 million EVTL shares worth $6.94 million.

Millennium Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.08% or 0.16 million shares worth $1.08 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

