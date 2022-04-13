UiPath Inc. (NYSE: PATH) Surprises Bears, Looks Strong In The Long Term

In the last trading session, 6.9 million UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $19.82 changed hands at -$0.41 or -2.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $11.36B. PATH’s last price was a discount, traded about -354.09% off its 52-week high of $90.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $18.90, which suggests the last value was 4.64% up since then. When we look at UiPath Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 6.45 million.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) trade information

Instantly PATH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.15%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 21.91 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 subtracted -2.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -54.05%, with the 5-day performance at -10.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) is -19.30% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.93, meaning bulls need an upside of 44.84% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PATH’s forecast low is $20.00 with $57.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -190.11% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -0.91% for it to hit the projected low.

UiPath Inc. (PATH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the UiPath Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -58.79% over the past 6 months, a -125.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 20.30%.

Consensus estimates given by 20 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $283.03 million. 19 analysts are of the opinion that UiPath Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Apr 2022 will be $245.74 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 45.60%.

The 2022 estimates are for UiPath Inc. earnings to decrease by -549.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 35.00% per year.

PATH Dividends

UiPath Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 08.

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.91% of UiPath Inc. shares while 72.87% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 95.77%. There are 72.87% institutions holding the UiPath Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.66% of the shares, roughly 33.91 million PATH shares worth $1.78 billion.

ARK Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.41% or 23.93 million shares worth $1.26 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. With 13.01 million shares estimated at $627.84 million under it, the former controlled 2.94% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. held about 1.69% of the shares, roughly 7.48 million shares worth around $393.68 million.