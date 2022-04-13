Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE: UBER): Growth Outlook And Performance Review

In the last trading session, 32.6 million Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $31.99 changed hands at -$0.05 or -0.16% during last session, the market valuation stood at $62.97B. UBER’s last price was a discount, traded about -92.25% off its 52-week high of $61.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $28.28, which suggests the last value was 11.6% up since then. When we look at Uber Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 24.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 33.42 million.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) trade information

Instantly UBER was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.50%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 34.00 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 subtracted -0.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -23.71%, with the 5-day performance at -8.50% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) is 9.29% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 70.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.14 days.

Uber Technologies Inc. (UBER) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Uber Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -31.53% over the past 6 months, a -192.31% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Uber Technologies Inc. will rise 35.20%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -283.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 52.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 36 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.32 billion. 25 analysts are of the opinion that Uber Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $5.83 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.17 billion and $3.28 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 68.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 78.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32.90%. The 2022 estimates are for Uber Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 93.20%.

UBER Dividends

Uber Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 08 and February 14.

Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.44% of Uber Technologies Inc. shares while 74.08% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.41%. There are 74.08% institutions holding the Uber Technologies Inc. stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 5.40% of the shares, roughly 104.68 million UBER shares worth $4.69 billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.00% or 96.92 million shares worth $4.34 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. With 37.28 million shares estimated at $1.67 billion under it, the former controlled 1.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held about 1.21% of the shares, roughly 23.45 million shares worth around $1.03 billion.