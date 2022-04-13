TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch MEDS Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.6 million TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.20. With the company’s per share price at $2.28 changed hands at $0.28 or 14.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $18.79M. MEDS’s last price was a discount, traded about -374.56% off its 52-week high of $10.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.64, which suggests the last value was 28.07% up since then. When we look at TRxADE HEALTH Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 401.40K.

Analysts gave the TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MEDS as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. TRxADE HEALTH Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) trade information

Instantly MEDS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.04%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.72 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 added 14.00% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.39%, with the 5-day performance at 7.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) is 21.93% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24730.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.54 days.

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (MEDS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TRxADE HEALTH Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -50.33% over the past 6 months, a 50.77% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for TRxADE HEALTH Inc. will rise 25.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -25.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -44.10% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.08 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that TRxADE HEALTH Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $2.15 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.99 million and $2.19 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -1.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.00%. The 2022 estimates are for TRxADE HEALTH Inc. earnings to decrease by -98.50%.

MEDS Dividends

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 25 and April 29.

TRxADE HEALTH Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 59.42% of TRxADE HEALTH Inc. shares while 6.52% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.05%. There are 6.52% institutions holding the TRxADE HEALTH Inc. stock share, with National Asset Management, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 3.40% of the shares, roughly 0.28 million MEDS shares worth $1.37 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.09% or 0.17 million shares worth $0.84 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.13 million shares estimated at $0.63 million under it, the former controlled 1.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.49% of the shares, roughly 39629.0 shares worth around $0.2 million.