ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ: TDUP) Is Becoming An Interest-Losing Stock With A 2.53% Incline

In the last trading session, 1.11 million ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $8.10 changed hands at $0.2 or 2.53% during last session, the market valuation stood at $776.95M. TDUP’s last price was a discount, traded about -293.33% off its 52-week high of $31.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.75, which suggests the last value was 29.01% up since then. When we look at ThredUp Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.02 million.

Analysts gave the ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.90. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended TDUP as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ThredUp Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.17.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) trade information

Instantly TDUP was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.92%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 8.63 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 added 2.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.52%, with the 5-day performance at 4.92% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) is 30.43% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.73, meaning bulls need an upside of 48.51% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TDUP’s forecast low is $8.00 with $25.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -208.64% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.23% for it to hit the projected low.

ThredUp Inc. (TDUP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ThredUp Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -60.39% over the past 6 months, a 1.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.00%.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $70.36 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that ThredUp Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $76.75 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 37.80%.

The 2022 estimates are for ThredUp Inc. earnings to decrease by -56.20%.

TDUP Dividends

ThredUp Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 08.

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.25% of ThredUp Inc. shares while 112.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 114.61%. There are 112.04% institutions holding the ThredUp Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 15.00% of the shares, roughly 7.84 million TDUP shares worth $99.99 million.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.95% or 7.81 million shares worth $99.67 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Smallcap World Fund and Artisan Small Cap Fund. With 2.66 million shares estimated at $57.64 million under it, the former controlled 5.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Artisan Small Cap Fund held about 4.41% of the shares, roughly 2.3 million shares worth around $49.94 million.