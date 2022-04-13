Stock Price Performance And Outlook Of Myovant Sciences Ltd.

In the last trading session, 3.9 million Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.70. With the company’s per share price at $10.39 changed hands at -$3.48 or -25.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $977.70M. MYOV’s last price was a discount, traded about -164.0% off its 52-week high of $27.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $11.30, which suggests the last value was -8.76% down since then. When we look at Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 704.16K.

Analysts gave the Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended MYOV as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.56.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) trade information

Instantly MYOV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -26.10%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 14.99 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 subtracted -25.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.27%, with the 5-day performance at -26.10% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) is -9.49% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.27 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $22.80, meaning bulls need an upside of 54.43% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MYOV’s forecast low is $12.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -284.99% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -15.5% for it to hit the projected low.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (MYOV) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Myovant Sciences Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -50.85% over the past 6 months, a 23.32% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -0.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Myovant Sciences Ltd. will rise 31.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 34.80% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 307.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $59.09 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $64.23 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 161.00%.

The 2022 estimates are for Myovant Sciences Ltd. earnings to increase by 15.80%.

MYOV Dividends

Myovant Sciences Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 09 and February 14.

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 56.25% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares while 38.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.86%. There are 38.00% institutions holding the Myovant Sciences Ltd. stock share, with Wellington Management Group, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 7.17% of the shares, roughly 6.69 million MYOV shares worth $150.23 million.

Bellevue Group AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.18% or 5.77 million shares worth $129.46 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund. With 2.0 million shares estimated at $44.9 million under it, the former controlled 2.14% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund held about 1.54% of the shares, roughly 1.44 million shares worth around $32.3 million.