Stock Performance Of Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.31 million Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.54. With the company’s most recent per share price at $36.20 changing hands around $0.14 or 0.39% at last look, the market valuation stands at $23.09B. PARA’s current price is a discount, trading about -31.1% off its 52-week high of $47.46. The share price had its 52-week low at $27.25, which suggests the last value was 24.72% up since then. When we look at Paramount Global’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 13.73 million.

Analysts gave the Paramount Global (PARA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 28 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 14 recommended PARA as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) trade information

Instantly PARA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.12%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 37.00 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 added 0.39% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 19.48%, with the 5-day performance at -2.12% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) is 0.81% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $39.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.96% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PARA’s forecast low is $26.00 with $60.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -65.75% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 28.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Paramount Global (PARA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Paramount Global share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -7.89% over the past 6 months, a -16.95% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -3.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 13.80%. The 2022 estimates are for Paramount Global earnings to increase by 77.50%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -4.32% per year.

PARA Dividends

Paramount Global is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May. The 2.66% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.96. It is important to note, however, that the 2.66% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)’s Major holders