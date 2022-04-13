Stock Performance And Forecast For AdaptHealth Corp.

In the last trading session, 1.92 million AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.29. With the company’s per share price at $16.29 changed hands at $1.08 or 7.10% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.22B. AHCO’s last price was a discount, traded about -133.46% off its 52-week high of $38.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.95, which suggests the last value was 14.36% up since then. When we look at AdaptHealth Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.16 million.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) trade information

Instantly AHCO was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 17.24 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 added 7.10% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -33.40%, with the 5-day performance at 0.62% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) is 6.19% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.17 days.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the AdaptHealth Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -30.97% over the past 6 months, a 108.96% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for AdaptHealth Corp. will rise 172.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 725.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 130.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $690 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that AdaptHealth Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $661.84 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $348.43 million and $482.12 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 98.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 37.30%.

The 2022 estimates are for AdaptHealth Corp. earnings to increase by 134.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 46.50% per year.

AHCO Dividends

AdaptHealth Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 02 and March 07.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 27.42% of AdaptHealth Corp. shares while 61.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.40%. There are 61.26% institutions holding the AdaptHealth Corp. stock share, with OEP Capital Advisors, LP the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 10.45% of the shares, roughly 13.82 million AHCO shares worth $321.83 million.

Deerfield Management Company, L.P. (Series C) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.13% or 8.1 million shares worth $188.74 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2.02 million shares estimated at $46.95 million under it, the former controlled 1.52% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.36% of the shares, roughly 1.8 million shares worth around $41.83 million.