Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ: SBLK) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 2.2 million Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.88. With the company’s per share price at $26.54 changed hands at $0.85 or 3.31% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.61B. SBLK’s last price was a discount, traded about -20.57% off its 52-week high of $32.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.16, which suggests the last value was 46.65% up since then. When we look at Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.47 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.84 million.

Analysts gave the Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended SBLK as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $2.5.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) trade information

Instantly SBLK was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 28.68 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 added 3.31% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.07%, with the 5-day performance at -3.42% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) is -1.34% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.55 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.39 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.19, meaning bulls need an upside of 24.58% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SBLK’s forecast low is $22.00 with $46.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -73.32% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 17.11% for it to hit the projected low.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (SBLK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Star Bulk Carriers Corp. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 17.69% over the past 6 months, a -10.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will rise 733.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 236.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 74.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $415.35 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Star Bulk Carriers Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $282.79 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $186.02 million and $200.47 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 123.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 41.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32.40%. The 2022 estimates are for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. earnings to increase by 3676.50%.

SBLK Dividends

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between February 15 and February 21. The 18.84% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 5.00. It is important to note, however, that the 18.84% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.69% of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. shares while 59.63% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 66.76%. There are 59.63% institutions holding the Star Bulk Carriers Corp. stock share, with Oaktree Capital Management Lp the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 25.42% of the shares, roughly 25.99 million SBLK shares worth $624.88 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.00% or 8.18 million shares worth $196.68 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were Fidelity Balanced Fund and Fidelity Value Fund. With 2.8 million shares estimated at $58.87 million under it, the former controlled 2.74% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Value Fund held about 0.76% of the shares, roughly 0.78 million shares worth around $16.41 million.