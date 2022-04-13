Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX: SLI) : Investors Should Not Dump SLI Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.66 million Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.86. With the company’s per share price at $6.80 changed hands at -$0.31 or -4.36% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.48B. SLI’s last price was a discount, traded about -90.0% off its 52-week high of $12.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.70, which suggests the last value was 60.29% up since then. When we look at Standard Lithium Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.38 million.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI) trade information

Instantly SLI was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -19.53%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.29 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 subtracted -4.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.68%, with the 5-day performance at -19.53% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI) is 24.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.87 days.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Standard Lithium Ltd. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -19.14% over the past 6 months, a -12.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -32.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Standard Lithium Ltd. earnings to decrease by -95.10%.

SLI Dividends

Standard Lithium Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Standard Lithium Ltd. (AMEX:SLI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.53% of Standard Lithium Ltd. shares while 19.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.94%. There are 19.04% institutions holding the Standard Lithium Ltd. stock share, with Koch Industries, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 8.31% of the shares, roughly 13.48 million SLI shares worth $132.24 million.

Van Eck Associates Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.14% or 5.1 million shares worth $49.98 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2021 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF. With 4.73 million shares estimated at $46.38 million under it, the former controlled 2.91% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF held about 2.23% of the shares, roughly 3.61 million shares worth around $37.7 million.