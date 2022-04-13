Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE: SIG): Performance Report And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.35 million Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.53. With the company’s per share price at $72.34 changed hands at $1.36 or 1.92% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.50B. SIG’s last price was a discount, traded about -54.71% off its 52-week high of $111.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $55.37, which suggests the last value was 23.46% up since then. When we look at Signet Jewelers Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.38 million.

Analysts gave the Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended SIG as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Signet Jewelers Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) trade information

Instantly SIG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 75.90 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 added 1.92% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.88%, with the 5-day performance at 4.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) is 0.96% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.86 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.61 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $105.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.32% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SIG’s forecast low is $94.00 with $138.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -90.77% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -29.94% for it to hit the projected low.

Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Signet Jewelers Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -11.37% over the past 6 months, a -8.22% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.50%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.58 billion. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Signet Jewelers Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2016 will be $1.38 billion. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -2.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.00%.

SIG Dividends

Signet Jewelers Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 16 and March 21. The 1.00% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.72. It is important to note, however, that the 1.00% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.72% of Signet Jewelers Limited shares while 96.90% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.59%. There are 96.90% institutions holding the Signet Jewelers Limited stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 17.36% of the shares, roughly 9.14 million SIG shares worth $795.11 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.69% or 6.15 million shares worth $535.25 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3.58 million shares estimated at $347.41 million under it, the former controlled 6.80% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.68% of the shares, roughly 1.41 million shares worth around $111.34 million.