Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: SEEL) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the last trading session, 1.11 million Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.62. With the company’s per share price at $0.77 changed hands at -$0.03 or -2.99% during last session, the market valuation stood at $87.18M. SEEL’s last price was a discount, traded about -757.14% off its 52-week high of $6.60. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.78, which suggests the last value was -1.3% down since then. When we look at Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.82 million.

Analysts gave the Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SEEL as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) trade information

Instantly SEEL was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -14.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.9217 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 subtracted -2.99% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -52.58%, with the 5-day performance at -14.52% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL) is -9.59% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.15 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.08 days.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (SEEL) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. will rise 15.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 67.90% for the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 54.00%. The 2022 estimates are for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. earnings to decrease by -70.30%.

SEEL Dividends

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in May.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SEEL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.89% of Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares while 41.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 43.71%. There are 41.58% institutions holding the Seelos Therapeutics Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 6.41% of the shares, roughly 6.56 million SEEL shares worth $10.7 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.03% or 5.15 million shares worth $8.39 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 2.82 million shares estimated at $6.8 million under it, the former controlled 2.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 2.26% of the shares, roughly 2.31 million shares worth around $4.0 million.