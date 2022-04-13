Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE: SAND) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 1.61 million Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.00 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.11% at last look, the market valuation stands at $1.72B. SAND’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.44% off its 52-week high of $9.31. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.30, which suggests the last value was 41.11% up since then. When we look at Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 2.30 million.

Analysts gave the Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended SAND as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) trade information

Instantly SAND is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 6.64%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 9.16 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 added 0.11% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 45.00%, with the 5-day performance at 6.64% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) is 16.75% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.86, meaning bulls need an upside of 8.72% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SAND’s forecast low is $7.00 with $14.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -63.89% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 22.22% for it to hit the projected low.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SAND) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sandstorm Gold Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 45.71% over the past 6 months, a 28.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $35.15 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Sandstorm Gold Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022 will be $31.4 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 18.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.41%.

SAND Dividends

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 27 and May 02. The 0.67% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.06. It is important to note, however, that the 0.67% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.72% of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. shares while 50.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 51.56%. There are 50.67% institutions holding the Sandstorm Gold Ltd. stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held 9.91% of the shares, roughly 19.04 million SAND shares worth $118.07 million.

Great-West Life Assurance Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.07% or 5.9 million shares worth $36.59 million as of Dec 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2022 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF. With 8.92 million shares estimated at $53.58 million under it, the former controlled 4.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF held about 4.45% of the shares, roughly 8.55 million shares worth around $53.0 million.