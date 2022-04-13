Risk Capital Investors Should Consider The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ: HNST).

In the last trading session, 1.04 million The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:HNST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.52 changed hands at -$0.08 or -1.74% during last session, the market valuation stood at $419.23M. HNST’s last price was a discount, traded about -428.32% off its 52-week high of $23.88. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.20, which suggests the last value was 7.08% up since then. When we look at The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.92 million.

Analysts gave the The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended HNST as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:HNST) trade information

Instantly HNST was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -7.57%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 4.80 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 subtracted -1.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -44.13%, with the 5-day performance at -7.57% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:HNST) is -9.96% down.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.39, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.84% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HNST’s forecast low is $5.00 with $12.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -165.49% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -10.62% for it to hit the projected low.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (HNST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -50.98% over the past 6 months, a 20.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.60%.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $85.26 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $90.28 million. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.40%.

The 2022 estimates are for The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock earnings to decrease by -165.80%.

HNST Dividends

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 10.

The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:HNST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.90% of The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock shares while 90.39% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.14%. There are 90.39% institutions holding the The Honest Company Inc. Common Stock stock share, with Catterton Management Company, L.L.C. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 13.37% of the shares, roughly 12.17 million HNST shares worth $126.32 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.35% or 8.51 million shares worth $88.3 million as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Small Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.93 million shares estimated at $9.65 million under it, the former controlled 1.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.84% of the shares, roughly 0.77 million shares worth around $7.97 million.