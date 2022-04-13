Risk Capital Investors Should Consider Newmont Corporation (NYSE: NEM).

In the latest trading session, 1.63 million Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.31. With the company’s most recent per share price at $83.63 changing hands around $1.13 or 1.37% at last look, the market valuation stands at $64.52B. NEM’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.33% off its 52-week high of $83.91. The share price had its 52-week low at $52.60, which suggests the last value was 37.1% up since then. When we look at Newmont Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.51 million.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) trade information

Instantly NEM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 83.91 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 added 1.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 33.02%, with the 5-day performance at 3.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM) is 11.88% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.63 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.51 days.

The Top 5 Ways to Trade a Potential $800 Billion Metaverse

According to analysts at Emergen Research, the metaverse market could be worth up to $828.95 billion by 2028. When you sign up for our report "The Top 5 Metaverse Stocks to Buy for 2022," you'll get access to the the five best metaverse stocks in our report, along with a free subscription to DailyMarketAlerts newsletter to help you get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow.

Click here to sign up for the FREE Report & become a subscriber to DailyMarketAlerts Newsletter . Sponsored

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $73.08, meaning bulls need a downside of -14.44% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NEM’s forecast low is $58.00 with $96.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -14.79% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 30.65% for it to hit the projected low.

Newmont Corporation (NEM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Newmont Corporation share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 50.60% over the past 6 months, a 15.54% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 39.30%. The 2022 estimates are for Newmont Corporation earnings to decrease by -58.10%.

NEM Dividends

Newmont Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between April 27 and May 02. The 2.67% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.20. It is important to note, however, that the 2.67% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.44 per year.

Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.11% of Newmont Corporation shares while 80.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 80.56%. There are 80.48% institutions holding the Newmont Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Sep 29, 2021, the company held 11.56% of the shares, roughly 92.17 million NEM shares worth $5.0 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.24% or 65.67 million shares worth $3.57 billion as of Sep 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Sep 29, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Gold Miners ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 33.52 million shares estimated at $1.82 billion under it, the former controlled 4.20% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.83% of the shares, roughly 22.57 million shares worth around $1.23 billion.