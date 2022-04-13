Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: LFG) : Investors Should Not Dump LFG Stock In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.02 million Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LFG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $22.56 changed hands at -$0.44 or -1.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.98B. LFG’s last price was a discount, traded about -3.9% off its 52-week high of $23.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.27, which suggests the last value was 41.18% up since then. When we look at Rice Acquisition Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 3-month average coming to 1.02 million.

Analysts gave the Rice Acquisition Corp. (LFG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended LFG as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Rice Acquisition Corp.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.02.

Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LFG) trade information

Instantly LFG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.67%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 23.75 on Tuesday, 04/12/22 subtracted -1.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 23.41%, with the 5-day performance at 0.67% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LFG) is 20.84% up.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30.25, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.42% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, LFG’s forecast low is $25.00 with $37.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -64.01% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -10.82% for it to hit the projected low.

Rice Acquisition Corp. (LFG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Rice Acquisition Corp. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 25.47% over the past 6 months, a 833.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.60%.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $59.31 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Rice Acquisition Corp.’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022 will be $51.15 million.

The 2022 estimates are for Rice Acquisition Corp. earnings to increase by 87.50%.

LFG Dividends

Rice Acquisition Corp. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between March 28 and April 01.

Rice Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LFG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.28% of Rice Acquisition Corp. shares while 72.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 78.55%. There are 72.04% institutions holding the Rice Acquisition Corp. stock share, with CIBC Private Wealth Group, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Jun 29, 2021, the company held 8.97% of the shares, roughly 2.13 million LFG shares worth $38.42 million.

Kensico Capital Management Corp holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.43% or 2.0 million shares worth $36.1 million as of Jun 29, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of May 30, 2021 were Goldman Sachs Tr-Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Infrastructure Fund and Goldman Sachs Tr-Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Fund. With 0.95 million shares estimated at $14.97 million under it, the former controlled 4.01% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Goldman Sachs Tr-Goldman Sachs MLP & Energy Fund held about 0.96% of the shares, roughly 0.23 million shares worth around $3.58 million.